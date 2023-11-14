Some early mixed showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Early mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.T” snow 20%

High 44 (38-46) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 26 (24-30) Wind N becoming S Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 (48-54) Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 34 Wind SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56 Low 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% High 54 Low 42

SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Low 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 42 Low 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 24

With a brisk northwest wind, we’ll have clouds and mixed showers today. As high pressure

moves in, skies will be partly cloudy tonight. There will be periods of mostly clear.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be above average, in the 50s.

A cold fron will give us rain and showers Friday and into Saturday. As the low

moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. After early highs,

temperatures will fall through the 40s.

Breezy and cold Sunday with rain and snow showers. A north wind will keep clouds in the

forecast Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.