Tioga Historical Society hosts annual ‘O’Tannenbaum 2023′ fundraiser

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Historical Society is hosting its 21st annual “O’Tannenbaum Holiday Display & Fundraiser.”

Those who are hosting the event asked for people to stop in the museum for a spectacular display of holiday trees, enjoy musical entertainment and visit the gift shop or bid on items in its silent auction. Organizers said this is its biggest fundraising event of the year.

The Board President of Tioga County Historical Society John Ricklefs shared an old tradition they plan to bring back this year.

“Usually, we have like a theme but this year we brought the carriage out which hasn’t been out in probably three or four years,” said Ricklefs. “We tried to switch it up a little bit, we had live musicians every Saturday and then Mr. and Mrs. Claus are here starting this coming Saturday.”

Bidding is now open and will close on Dec. 16. The Historical Society is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Follow the link for more information or a participation form.

