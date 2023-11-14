Walton man pleads guilty to stealing property from local business

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, a man from Walton, NY appeared in court on Nov. 13 and pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

The news release said that Luke Lupo, 45, appeared in Delaware County Court to be arraigned on a Superior Court Information charging him with burglary. The district attorney’s office said the defendant then pleaded guilty to the charge.

Lupo admitted that in April 2022, he entered a building owned by Herman’s Trailer Sales & Service in the Town of Walton and proceeded to steal property, according to the news release.

The defendant pleaded guilty with the understanding that a negotiated disposition whereby it is expected that Lupo will be sentenced to a five-year felony probation supervision and ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

The news release stated that sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

