10-year-old boy gearing up for 2nd double hip surgery

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Broome County boy is in line to get his second double hip surgery in February 2024 for a medical condition that affects thousands of Americans each year.

Paying for surgeries has been hard on Jeremia Foristier-Button’s mother, Amanda Button, and they almost lost their house last year.

“The last surgery was really rough,” Amanda Button said. “He was in a hospital bed at home for about three months and had been in a cast for about a month and the cast was really hard.”

In order to take Jeremia to all of his appointments and give him the proper care, Button had to quit her job.

She then turned to delivering food and selling candy bars to help pay for the medical bills and feed her family.

“I had to resign from my job because they didn’t grant me the time off for his surgery and I haven’t been able to go back because I don’t have anyone to sit with him,” Button said.

A “GoFundMe” has been set up to help to Button Family. These donations will be put right into Jeremia’s medical bills along with saving up for his next surgeries.

“Down the road, he is facing more surgeries.” Button said. “He has issues with his spine right now where it has a 25% curve to it that they are monitoring. He also has the start of osteoporosis in his spine.”

Button said despite the difficult hand Jeremia has been dealt, he is always a happy, loving and caring 10-year-old boy.

To donate and help the Button family, click here.

