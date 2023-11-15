Cold front brings some changes for the weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early turning partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 28-35

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 54-60

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 36-41

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure sprawled along the coast in the mid-Atlantic is slowly moving east but it is keeping our weather dry.

A cold front currently located in the Central Great Lakes will keep moving eastward and make its move on our area Friday. We’re dry through the time the front arrives, then some rain is expected to develop.

Friday looks like a breezy day, but dry until later in the day. Rain begins moving into the Finger Lakes around dinner time and continues spreading east into the overnight along with the front. Winds will move from the SW to NW as the front clears your area early Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Breaks of sun are expected Saturday but it remains gusty with 25-30mph gusts possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The second half of the weekend looks quiet with a slight chance of a few mixed showers Sunday, and again Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.