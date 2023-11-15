Cold morning

Milder afternoon
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny. High 54 (48-56) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 34 (28-38) Wind SW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58 (54-60) Wind W becoming S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Low 40 Wind S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain through the day. 60% High 56 Low 42

SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Some snow showers as temperatures fall.

60% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s. Low 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 42 Low 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 40 Low 30

Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be above average, in the 50s.

A cold front will give us rain and showers Friday and into Saturday. As the low

moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. After early highs,

temperatures will fall through the 40s.

Breezy and cold Sunday with rain and snow showers. A north wind will keep clouds in the

forecast Monday.

A cold front moving through the Great Lakes and a low moving up the coast will give us

some snow, mixing with rain showers Tuesday.

