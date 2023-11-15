Details of 4th annual ‘Festival of Lights’ at Otsiningo Park, with new fireworks show, announced

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The fourth annual Broome County Festival of Lights was announced. The annual drive-thru light show features one million lights in dazzling displays the entire family can enjoy.

The light display at Otsiningo Park runs from Nov. 19 until New Year’s Eve. This year’s event will feature two fireworks shows on Nov. 24 and Dec. 31. There will also be 17 guest appearances from Santa Claus.

The event coordinator for the Festival of Lights Dave Pessagno said the display gets bigger each year.

“It seems like it gets bigger and bigger every year to build it and make it better we didn’t want to keep the same show going over and over and over again we’ve added a lot of pieces we have about a million light,” said Pessagno.

Tickets for the show are $25 per loaded car and free for veterans. Season passes for the light festival are $60.

