Duo indicted on 15 counts for $15,000 worth of fentanyl, crack, more

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the unsealing of a 15-count indictment on charges stemming from an investigation in which $15,000 worth of drugs were found.

The district attorney’s office said Misty L. Cintron; 43 and Brandon J. Hendricks; 50, both of Sidney, NY, were indicted on the charges. They were arrested on Nov. 1 after law enforcement conducted a high-risk search warrant.

The DA’s office said counts one and two of the indictment accuse Cintron and Hendricks of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony. It accuses them of possessing cathinone with the intent to sell it.

Counts three, four, five, six and seven accuse Cintron and Hendricks of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony. The DA’s office said those charges accuse them of possessing quantities of different controlled substances, including fentanyl, crack, and cocaine, with the intent to sell them.

Counts nine and 10 charge them with additional Class B felonies and allege that they each possessed over 1/8 ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

Count twelve accuses Contron of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. Count thirteen accuses Hendricks of criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a 12-gauge shotgun although he is prohibited from owning the weapon.

Lastly, counts fourteen and fifteen accuse the two of criminally using drug paraphernalia and accuse them of owning packaging material, cutting tools and scales that were being used for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. In their Nov. 1 arrest, police found 254 wax envelopes containing drugs.

“My office will continue to partner with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that illegal drugs are removed from our communities,” said Acting Delaware District Attorney Shawn Smith, regarding the case.

