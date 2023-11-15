Guthrie accepts donations from Dandy, Williams Auto Group for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Guthrie welcomed representatives from Dandy and Williams Auto Group as the hospital accepts donations following its two recent Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns.

Funds raised during the Dandy “Pink Cup for a Cure” and Williams Auto Group’s “Drive Pink” campaigns benefit the Guthrie Breast Care Fund. The care fund helps breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the costs of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing and other items not covered by insurance.

The Vice President of Dandy Dyson Williams shared what it means for his stores to get involved with the fundraising.

“I really like to see how engaged our stores get with this program. They love being a part of it, they love putting out the pink cups and talking to the customers about it,” said Williams. “A lot of them have personal experience whether it be themselves or with customers that are affected by Breast Cancer so they love being a part of it and then seeing our store employees get excited about it gets me excited about it.”

Dandy has been doing this fundraiser for more than 13 years and has donated $20,000 in 2023. Williams Auto Group has also been at it for five years and has donated more than $30,000 in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.