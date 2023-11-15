Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently looking for Laura Juraska for an outstanding warrant and asked the residents of Broome County for assistance. The warrant is for violating probation for grand larceny in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said Juraska was known to frequent the North Broad Street area in the Village of Johnson City. Police described her as a 5 foot 7 inches, white female, 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Juraska’s location is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be submitted online at the link or by calling the Broome County tip line at 607-778-1196. All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott man searches for matching kidney donor
Binghamton natives compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
The Scott's Oquaga Lake Resort became the background of the second season of "The Marvelous...
New owners of resort seen in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ exploring development options
Crews respond to garage fire on Emma Street in Binghamton
Police identify camo-wearing Walmart shoplifter

Latest News

Duo indicted on 15 counts for $15,000 worth of fentanyl, crack, more
1346 Farm to Market Rd. Endwell
Crews respond to house fire in Endwell
Southern Tier Solutions looks to acquire land to develop natural gas wells
10-year-old boy gearing up for 2nd double hip surgery
Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Thanksgiving Luncheon