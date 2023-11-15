Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently looking for Laura Juraska for an outstanding warrant and asked the residents of Broome County for assistance. The warrant is for violating probation for grand larceny in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said Juraska was known to frequent the North Broad Street area in the Village of Johnson City. Police described her as a 5 foot 7 inches, white female, 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Juraska’s location is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be submitted online at the link or by calling the Broome County tip line at 607-778-1196. All tips will remain confidential.

