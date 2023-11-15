Southern Tier Solutions looks to acquire land to develop natural gas wells

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton-based company Southern Tier Solutions has delivered a proposition to acquire land to many residents over the last month as they look to acquire land for developing natural gas wells.

The company plans to use these wells to generate carbon-free electricity by creating a circular process of capturing carbon dioxide and employing it to facilitate natural gas extraction.

Company President Bryce Phillips said the project would require a small upgrade to the electrical grid.

“The upgrade that we would require to the existing grid would allow renewables to piggyback on that upgraded line and ultimately benefit as well,” said Phillips.

He said the project has the potential to have a significant economic boost across the area.

“Looking at the thousands of jobs that it would ultimately create in an area that doesn’t have tons of industry left, the revenue that it would generate from a tax standup point and for the local surface owners, local mineral owners and the local businesses I put it down as a positive,” said Phillips.

For this level of natural gas production to come to the area, Phillips said the full support of the community will be needed.

“They’re going to have to band together and act as one in order to monetize their resources which are under their feet,” said Phillips. “They can do that at the same time they’re promoting the state’s agenda for lowering the amount of carbon admitted into the atmosphere.”

The company plans to hold town hall meetings across Broome, Tioga and Chemung counties for the community to learn more about the project.

To learn more about the mission of Southern Tier Solutions click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.