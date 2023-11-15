State Sen. Webb, Assemblywoman Lupardo to host utility debt relief open house

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52), Assemblywoman (D, 123) and the Public Utility Law Project of New York will host a utility debt relief public open house on Nov. 16.

The event will be at the Broome County Public Library from 4 to 6 p.m. The library is 185 Court St. in Binghamton.

Webb and Lupardo said you should bring your utility bill, a form of ID and a copy of your benefits award letter from HEAP, SNAP, SSI or any other public assistance if you have one.

The lawmakers said the open house will help you determine eligibility for various debt relief options and connect you with programs that can help reduce energy bills this winter. There will also be free application assistance.

Spanish and Haitian-Creole translation services will be available.

