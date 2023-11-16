4 hurt in Town of Maine crash

MAINE (WBNG) -- Four people were hurt in a rollover crash that occurred at the intersection of East Maine Road and Commerical Drive Thursday morning, New York State Police said.

State Police determined one vehicle involved in the crash was driven by a 29-year-old woman. She had two children in her vehicle. The other vehicle involved was driven by an 82-year-old man.

Police said the 29-year-old crashed into the 82-year-old when he failed to see her coming down East Maine Road. He made a left turn out of Commerical Drive directly in front of her, police said. The 82-year-old’s vehicle then rolled over onto its roof.

The four of them were transported to hospitals for evaluation. Their condition was not released.

A section of East Maine Road was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, East Maine Fire and Choconut Fire also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.