4 hurt in Town of Maine crash

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- Four people were hurt in a rollover crash that occurred at the intersection of East Maine Road and Commerical Drive Thursday morning, New York State Police said.

State Police determined one vehicle involved in the crash was driven by a 29-year-old woman. She had two children in her vehicle. The other vehicle involved was driven by an 82-year-old man.

Police said the 29-year-old crashed into the 82-year-old when he failed to see her coming down East Maine Road. He made a left turn out of Commerical Drive directly in front of her, police said. The 82-year-old’s vehicle then rolled over onto its roof.

The four of them were transported to hospitals for evaluation. Their condition was not released.

A section of East Maine Road was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, East Maine Fire and Choconut Fire also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
Crews respond to house fire in Endwell
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation
Duo indicted on 15 counts for $15,000 worth of fentanyl, crack, more
Southern Tier Solutions looks to acquire land to develop natural gas wells

Latest News

Kitchen Counter Food Truck moves to restaurant for winter
Kitchen Counter Food Truck moves to restuarant for winter
Phelps Mansion Museum opens Christmas decorating room to businesses
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash