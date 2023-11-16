Another beautiful day
Enjoy the pleasant weather
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58 (54-60) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Low 40 (36-42) Wind S 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain through the day. 0-.25″ 60% High 56
(52-58) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain. .05-.25″ (.50″) Low 42 Wind SW becoming NW
10-20 mph
SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Some snow showers as temperatures fall.
40% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s. Low 28
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 42 Low 26
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 28
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Some ice is possible. 40% High 40 Low 34
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 40% High 44 Low 28
High pressure will give us another day of quiet weather with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will be above average, in the 50s. A few 60s are possible. Skies
will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight.
The rain will hold off until the afternoon, but a cold front will give us rain and
showers Friday and Friday night. A few showers will linger into Saturday. As the low
moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. After early highs,
temperatures will fall through the 40s.
As a clipper tracks to our north, we’ll be breezy and cold Sunday with rain and snow showers.
A north wind will keep clouds in the forecast Monday.
A cold front moving through the Great Lakes and a low moving up the coast will give us
some rain Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be some ice and snow along with the rain.
