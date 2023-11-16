Another beautiful day

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58 (54-60) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Low 40 (36-42) Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain through the day. 0-.25″ 60% High 56

(52-58) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain. .05-.25″ (.50″) Low 42 Wind SW becoming NW

10-20 mph

SATURDAY. Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Some snow showers as temperatures fall.

40% Early highs with temperatures falling through the 40s. Low 28

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 42 Low 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Some ice is possible. 40% High 40 Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 40% High 44 Low 28

High pressure will give us another day of quiet weather with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be above average, in the 50s. A few 60s are possible. Skies

will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight.

The rain will hold off until the afternoon, but a cold front will give us rain and

showers Friday and Friday night. A few showers will linger into Saturday. As the low

moves out and winds turn northwesterly, we’ll be colder Saturday. After early highs,

temperatures will fall through the 40s.

As a clipper tracks to our north, we’ll be breezy and cold Sunday with rain and snow showers.

A north wind will keep clouds in the forecast Monday.

A cold front moving through the Great Lakes and a low moving up the coast will give us

some rain Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be some ice and snow along with the rain.

