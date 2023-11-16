Binghamton High School Honor Society seeks donations for 28th annual Thanksgiving dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students from Binghamton High School’s Honor Society are preparing for the return of the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

This will be the 28th dinner that the district will host on Nov. 23. Organizers are seeking donations to help support the event. Monetary donations will help support the purchase of all the food and supplies for the dinner, which will be held in the high school cafeteria.

The dinner is open to all members of the community and is free.

“Not everyone has the money to buy all the food during Thanksgiving; which is actually expensive and people need to eat,” said Binghamton High School senior Briahna Raymond. “It’s a holiday that we all love and celebrate with our family and friends and some people can’t afford that.”

You can make checks out to the Binghamton High School National Honor Society and can be mailed to Binghamton High School. They can also be dropped off at the main entrance security desk. Additionally, cash donations will be accepted but food donations will not be.

The meal runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.