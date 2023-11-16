Crews respond to rollover crash in Town of Maine

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAINE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of East Maine Road and Commercial Drive in the Town of Maine.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash had flipped over onto its roof, but injuries in the crash have yet to be confirmed.

Traffic on a section of East Maine Road where the crash occurred is being rerouted.

New York State Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, East Maine Fire and Choconut Fire responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

