Four Binghamton volleyball players receive America East Conference rewards for regular season

BOSTON (WBNG) - Four Binghamton Bearcats volleyball players team took home six America East Annual Awards, the conference announced Thursday afternoon.

Tsvetelina Ilieva won Player of the Year for the second time in a row, while Misa Dlouha won America East Rookie of the Year.

.Ilieva was the Bearcats’ only First Team All-Conference and All-Academic teams selection. Ella Schabort and Lottie Scully were named to the Second Team All-Conference Schabort and Dlouha were chosen as well for the All-Rookie Team.

Ilieva, the first player from Binghamton to win the America East Player of the Year title twice in a row since 2013 and 2014, led the league in kills (4.39) and points (5.02) per set at the end of the regular season. She is ranked seventeenth in the country for points scored per set and twentieth for kills per set.

The Bearcats are in action in the America East conference tournament this weekend, taking on the two-seed New Hampshire on Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m.

