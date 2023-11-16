Gov. Hochul signs Clean Slate Act into law

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday morning that she said gives those with a criminal record a second chance.

The “Clean Slate Act” will seal certain criminal records following a person’s release from incarceration. Eligible misdemeanor convictions will be seal for three years after the release and eligible felony convictions will be sealed after eight years after release.

However, the sealing of the records is on the condition that the individual convicted of the offense has not committed any additional crimes.

Governor Hochul said the new law will allow people who have been in prison to get better jobs, housing and education.

“We’re not going to continue to judge people by their worst moments in life when they’ve paid their debt,” said Hochul. “We’ll have that pathway for change and for growth and renewal.”

Hochul noted that one in eight New Yorkers have faced the obstacles of being formally incarcerated. She said the issue has particularly affected people of color.

The Clean Slate Act will not seal the records of people who have been convicted of sex crimes, murder or other non-drug related class A felonies. Law enforcement, prosecutors, the New York State Education Department, courts and other groups will continue to have access to all criminal records under the law.

The law does not go into effect on Nov. 16, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.