Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
Crews respond to house fire in Endwell
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation
Duo indicted on 15 counts for $15,000 worth of fentanyl, crack, more
4 hurt in Town of Maine crash

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Binghamton High School Honor Society seeks donations for 28th annual Thanksgiving dinner
Roberson Museum & Science Center begins 69th annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ event
Gov. Hochul signs Clean Slate Act into law
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking