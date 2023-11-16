Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- A parked construction site water truck that was leaking water caused a six-car crash when that water froze on the highway early Wednesday morning.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the I-88 West and I-81 South overpass in the Town of Chenango around 7:51 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined a 2001 Dodge pickup truck hit the ice patch and flipped onto its hood. The vehicle immediately behind the truck was able to stop before a collision occurred. However, four other vehicles hit the ice and collided with the second vehicle and each other.

The crash led to the closure of I-88 Westbound near Exit 2 for several hours for cleanup. Two of the drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday evening.

