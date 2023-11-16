Kitchen Counter Food Truck moves to restaurant for winter

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There is a new restaurant that will make its home on State Street in downtown Binghamton for the winter season.

The Kitchen Counter on State began as a food truck this past summer. The restaurant is using the space that was once Social on State. So, once the weather gets warmer the Kitchen Counter will resume its business on wheels.

The owner of Kitchen Counter Marc Yezzi said they are excited for the next announcement for its rotating menu.

“We change it every month so for the month of December you’ll have to wait and check it out on our social media what we’ve got coming,” said Yezzi. “But we’re very excited for it but yeah we switch it up every month, try to come up with some different creative things to showcase the various culinary backgrounds that we have.”

The Kitchen Table on State is open Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

