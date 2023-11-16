Maine-Endwell’s Lauren Dundon signs official NLI to play softball for St. Bonaventure

ENDWELL, N.Y. WBNG) - Maine-Endwell infielder/pitcher Lauren Dundon made it official on Wednesday, signing her letter of intent to play softball for St. Bonaventure.

Dundon was integral to Maine-Endwell’s 2023 softball state championship run, helping the team on offense, defense, and in the circle.

Check out the video above to see why Dundon chose the Bonnies!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.