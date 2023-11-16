Phelps Mansion Museum opens Christmas decorating room to businesses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the first year, Phelps Mansion Museum is offering local non-profit and for-profit businesses to sponsor a room in the mansion and decorate it for Christmas. The theme is “Gilded Christmas” and the businesses have free range to decorate within those parameters.

Executive Director Jennifer Corby said she is excited to get the community involved.

”This is terrific,” Corby said. “We have kind of been booming over the past year, which has been great to bring this beautiful mansion and more opportunities for the community, local business and businesses right in our neighborhood. So, we’re thrilled, this is so exciting. It’s just another way to keep our doors open and help local businesses.”

Some of the rooms are taken, but there are definitely still options open for people to choose from. The prices vary from room to room and businesses can contact the mansion directly for more information.

Corby said she hopes this can help the community get into the Christmas spirit.

”I love it here at Christmas. I did grow up celebrating Christmas, so, for me having trees all around and that magic and that sort of anticipation, that there really is magic,” Corby said. “And this house is magic. It’s got a wonderful spirit to it. So, for it to be fully decorated and bursting with that energy, is definitely my favorite part.”

Before a Gilded Christmas starts off, you can enjoy a “Holiday Vizaare this weekend. The ballroom is sold out with vendors and the Phelps Mansion team said they are expecting a wonderful turnout.

The mansion will also have a Christmas candlelight tour starting Dec. 2 and running through the season.

