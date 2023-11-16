Roberson Museum & Science Center begins 69th annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday marked the first day of the Roberson Museum & Science Center Home for the Holidays event.

The tradition has been going on for 69 years. Attendees will walk among elaborate decorations, hundreds of over-the-top trees and dazzling holiday displays. The event runs through the New Year and ends on Jan. 4, 2024.

Organizers at the Roberson Museum said there is fun for the whole family.

“It’s been a local tradition for close to 70 years and every year we have all the decorations and a variety of activities,” said Marketing & Events Coordinator Emily Kuebler. “This year, we have Santa.”

Kuebler noted that on Dec. 16, the Roberson Museum will have ornament painting.

The Home for the Holidays event is $8 for adults and $6 for military members, students and seniors. Children 4-years-old and younger can attend for free.

Another special event at the museum is the Holiday Marketplace on Dec. 9. It will have more than 30 vendors at the event.

