Rural Health Network of South Central NY celebrates ‘Rural Health Day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nov. 16 is recognized as Rural Health Day. It’s a day that emphasizes the issues rural areas face when seeking healthcare.

Director of Resource Development for the Rural Health Network of South Central New York Cindy Martin said one of the most common issues for people in these areas is the proximity to the care they need.

“It can include access as in is healthcare available in their community and how far do they have to travel to get a primary doctor or to specialty treatments,” said Martin. “Then that might compounded if they don’t have access to transportation.”

The Rural Health Network of South Central New York does not just help people in need find access to healthcare; other missions of the organization are advocacy and education.

“Our Food & Health Network works with young people and people across the continuum in farm-to-school and food is medicine programs,” said Martin. “Our Americorp program places people with our agency and others working in ways that increase health care capacity.”

Each year on Rural Health Day the organization honors those in the community they see as advocates for rural health.

“We have looked across organizations that we work with and selected people that we believe are worthy of those honors either because of their contributions at large or their advocacy for rural health,” said Martin.

Those honored this year include:

Rural Health Champion -- Russell Farms

Rural Health Leader -- Sharon Chesna

Rural Health Partner -- Brian Frey Productions

Rural Health Practitioner -- Grace Bartolillo, RD, CDN

