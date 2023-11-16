State Police reveal new details in Horseheads chemical, bomb investigation

HORSEHEADS, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police gave more details Thursday morning about hazardous chemicals found in Horseheads that resulted in the evacuation of several homes and businesses.

According to state police, on Nov. 6, a remote-controlled bomb was found in the Town of Veteran. An investigation determined 43-year-old Michael P. Hilliard of Horseheads was connected to that bomb. Hilliard was eventually arrested on Nov. 11

Hilliard’s Main Street home was searched and law enforcement found bomb-making equipment, explosive materials and unknown chemicals. State Police noted that some of the chemicals that were found are known to be unstable and volatile unless they are kept in a temperature-controlled environment.

Hilliard has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon but police said more charges are pending. He was arraigned in Chemung County Jail.

