Vestal senior Kendall Brady officially commits to Holy Cross to play field hockey

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Golden Bears field hockey player Kendall Brady has made her commitment to play for Holy Cross official on Thursday afternoon, by signing her NLI to join the Crusaders.

A successful two-sport athlete in both field hockey and softball, Brady chose field hockey after leading her team to back-to-back New York State field hockey championships in 2022 and 2023.

See why Brady chose to commit to Holy Cross in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to house fire in Endwell
Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation
Duo indicted on 15 counts for $15,000 worth of fentanyl, crack, more
Southern Tier Solutions looks to acquire land to develop natural gas wells

Latest News

Cam Schaffer - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
12 Sports Athlete of the Week - Cam Schaffer
Lauren Dundon
Maine-Endwell’s Lauren Dundon signs official NLI to play softball for St. Bonaventure
Cat Petteys
Vestal softball player Cat Petteys signs national letter of intent to play at UConn
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) rushes during an NFL football game, Monday,...
Bills drop to 5-5 following last second loss to Denver on Monday night