Vestal senior Kendall Brady officially commits to Holy Cross to play field hockey

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Golden Bears field hockey player Kendall Brady has made her commitment to play for Holy Cross official on Thursday afternoon, by signing her NLI to join the Crusaders.

A successful two-sport athlete in both field hockey and softball, Brady chose field hockey after leading her team to back-to-back New York State field hockey championships in 2022 and 2023.

See why Brady chose to commit to Holy Cross in the video above!

