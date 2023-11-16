Vestal softball player Cat Petteys signs national letter of intent to play at UConn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Vestal senior Cat Petteys signed her national letter of intent on Thursday afternoon, officially committing to play softball for the University of Connecticut, better known as UConn.

Petteys has played a large role on the Golden Bear softball team for years, helping Vestal to a state tournament appearance in 2022, and a Section 4 title game in 2023.

To see why Petteys chose to play for the UConn Huskies, check out the video above!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.