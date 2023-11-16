Warmth fades Friday as rain moves in

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37-46

Friday: Sun and clouds. Rain moves in from the west in the early evening. Breezy. High: 55-60

Friday Night: Rain likely early; rain tapers overnight. Low: 35-40

Saturday: Clouds in the morning give way to sun. Breezy. High: 40, Low: 30

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front currently located in the Western Great Lakes will keep moving eastward and make its move on our area Friday. We’re dry through the time the front arrives, then some rain is expected to develop.

Friday looks like a breezy day, but dry until later in the afternoon. Rain begins moving into the Finger Lakes in the late afternoon/dinner time and continues spreading east into the overnight along with the front. Winds will move from the SW to NW as the front clears your area early Saturday morning. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight Friday.

After morning clouds clear out, a mix of sun and some clouds is expected Saturday afternoon. It remains gusty with 25-30mph gusts possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The second half of the weekend looks quiet with a slight chance of a few mixed showers Sunday.

Monday looks good with sun and clouds, but it will be cool with highs only around 40. A complex system develops Tuesday and moves through the area. It could bring some steady rain and perhaps even some snow. Highs will be in the low 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be chilly and breezy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

