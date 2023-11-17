3 arrests made, drugs, handgun recovered in Binghamton
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force said it arrested three people in a narcotics bust on Nov. 15.
The task force said it also recovered a weapon, drugs and body armor in the raid that occurred at 24 Robinson St. Apt. 3. They found:
- A loaded .32 caliber JP Saurer & Sohn brand handgun
- Around 2.4 ounces of fentanyl
- Around 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine
- Around an ounce of cocaine
- 110 suboxone strips
- $4,500 in suspected drug proceeds
- Soft body armor
- A suspected narcotics press
- Drug paraphernalia
Police arrested and charged the following suspects:
- Rayshawn J. Thompson, 39:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (14 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)
- Derrick J. Brooks, 38:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (14 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four count)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)
- Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor
- Brandy M. Myers, 39:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (13 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)
- Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor
