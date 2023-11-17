3 arrests made, drugs, handgun recovered in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force said it arrested three people in a narcotics bust on Nov. 15.

The task force said it also recovered a weapon, drugs and body armor in the raid that occurred at 24 Robinson St. Apt. 3. They found:

A loaded .32 caliber JP Saurer & Sohn brand handgun

Around 2.4 ounces of fentanyl

Around 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine

Around an ounce of cocaine

110 suboxone strips

$4,500 in suspected drug proceeds

Soft body armor

A suspected narcotics press

Drug paraphernalia

Police arrested and charged the following suspects:

Rayshawn J. Thompson, 39: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (14 counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)

Derrick J. Brooks, 38: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (14 counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four count) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts) Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor

Brandy M. Myers, 39: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (13 counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts) Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor



