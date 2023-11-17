3 arrests made, drugs, handgun recovered in Binghamton

(Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force said it arrested three people in a narcotics bust on Nov. 15.

The task force said it also recovered a weapon, drugs and body armor in the raid that occurred at 24 Robinson St. Apt. 3. They found:

  • A loaded .32 caliber JP Saurer & Sohn brand handgun
  • Around 2.4 ounces of fentanyl
  • Around 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine
  • Around an ounce of cocaine
  • 110 suboxone strips
  • $4,500 in suspected drug proceeds
  • Soft body armor
  • A suspected narcotics press
  • Drug paraphernalia

Police arrested and charged the following suspects:

  • Rayshawn J. Thompson, 39:
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (14 counts)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four counts)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
    • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)
  • Derrick J. Brooks, 38:
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (14 counts)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four count)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
    • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)
    • Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor
  • Brandy M. Myers, 39:
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (13 counts)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (Four counts)
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree
    • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (Four counts)
    • Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hurt in Town of Maine crash
Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
Phelps Mansion Museum opens Christmas decorating room to businesses
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis

Latest News

Porch Pirates
Broome County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be aware of ‘Porch Pirates’ this holiday season
Clear Path for Veterans host annual Thanksgiving meal
Clear Path for Veterans hosts 6th annual Thanksgiving meal
Broome County Sheriff's Office says beware of Porch Pirates
Rural Health Network of South Central NY celebrates ‘Rural Health Day’