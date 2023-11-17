AARP Tax-Aide Program looking for volunteers

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The AARP Foundation is in need of volunteers to help citizens with taxes. Training begins in January for tax preparation and runs through February to mid-April.

Training will be held at the Broome County Public Library, once complete, volunteers will be assigned to one of the six sites in the county. Follow the link for more information or to get signed up.

