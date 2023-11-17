Athens, Sayre police benevolence association gears up for ‘Santa for Sirens’ project

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Police Benevolent Association, or PBA, in Athens and Sayre, Pa., geared up for its annual “Sirens for Santa” service project.

Both PBAs work together each year to help local families in need in the Athens and Sayre school districts. The PBA provides items such as toys, clothes, bookbags and other items for children.

The Athens PBA finds the children in need, they then shop, wrap the gifts and address them from Santa. This year 38 children are being helped in the Athens Township community.

The Pointman for Sirens for Santa in the Athens Township Thomas Vanfleet Jr. said they do this for the children because “they are the future.”

“Kids of the community are our future so being able to do this and help maybe put the kids at ease a little bit as they’re going through school and being able to focus on school having really nice clothes, being able to fit in with their classmates,” said Vanfleet. “As a result, seeing the smiles on the kid’s faces as they see Santa Claus pick up their gifts, getting a hug from a parent who’s in tears, thanking us, it’s just an amazing endeavor.”

Businesses and members of the community can also help the service project through monetary donations or by donating new unwrapped toys and clothing items.

This year, the police department is specifically in need of arts and crafts supplies, socks, hats and gloves for elementary to middle school-aged children.

