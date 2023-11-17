Broome Catholic Charities hosts annual ‘Thanks-4-Giving’ turkey drive

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Friday is the last day of the Broome County Catholic Charities “Thanks4 Giving 2023 Turkey Drive.” But turkeys will be accepted outside the Walmart in Vestal until 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Organizers said they have been able to coordinate the event in an effort to help provide Thanksgiving dinners to those in need in partnership with iHeart Radio, local sponsors, organizations and businesses. Thanks to the contributions from residents in the area, the drive is close to its goal of receiving 3,700 turkeys.

The Program Manager for Food Pantries at Catholic Charities Hannah Burge said the annual turkey drive is rewarding to take part in.

“It’s really rewarding knowing that we’re helping so many families in our community who may not have a Thanksgiving meal without this turkey drive,” said Burge. “We’re so close to our goal, you know today’s the last day and we’re just challenging everybody to come out even if it’s like really really small donations, every donation is really important to this turkey drive.”

