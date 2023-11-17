Broome Sheriff ‘Pink Patch Project’donates $4,500 to families battling cancer

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- On Friday, members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office presented a donation to the Tina Fund, a local organization helping families fight cancer in Broome and Chenango counties.

The $4,500 donation was raised through the sheriff’s office’s “Pink Patch Project” where more than 80 officers sported pink patches throughout October. Merchandise like T-shirts, sweatshirts and more were sold through an online store in additional efforts to raise for Pink Patch.

“So many people have been impacted by this issue and for us to be able to do our part by saying yes and empowering the staff to do what they had to do to make the project a success: We just couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Sheriff Fred Akshar told 12 News.

The Pink Patch Project is a national campaign where law enforcement agencies across the country raise money for breast cancer awareness.

