Clear Path for Veterans hosts 6th annual Thanksgiving meal

Various organizations attended to showcase community resources

By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Clear Path for Veterans hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

This event is a favorite for the organization and many organizations volunteered their time to serve every veteran in attendance. The traditional Thanksgiving spread consisted of turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and cranberry sauce.

One veteran highlighted how this lunch allowed him to meet old and new friends while learning of community resources available to help veterans in need.

Clear Path for Veterans Regional Manager Jonathan Wanglund told 12 News that this event costs attendees zero dollars.

“Times get tough around the holidays for everybody and all of our events that we put on in the community here are always free of charge,” said Wanglund. “Having free events makes it easier for people to come out. They don’t have to worry about any financial expense.”

Clear Path for Veterans and Broome County covered the cost of the entire meal. Wanglund said, “This event is a way for everybody to come out and have a delicious meal without having to pay anything.”

