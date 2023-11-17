Couple celebrating 50th anniversary support each other through cancer battles

Jerry and Gail Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage, and they’re holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.
By Billie Hill, Cole Brumbelow and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A couple who will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage are holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.

Jerry Dixon is in remission, but now his wife, Gail Dixon, is going through treatment.

It must have been love at first sight.

The pair said they got engaged and married within three months of meeting at church and attending science class together.

“It ain’t all bed and roses,” said Jerry. “There’s bad times; there’s good times,” replied Gail.

Jerry said there’s a give and take with marriage, while Gail added that forgiveness is part of the equation as well.

Gail said it was second nature to take care of him.

“It’s just natural,” she said. “Just being there for him, trying to take care of his needs when I was pretty well down with my problems, too. We got through it, and we made it through it — and we expect to do the same here.”

They’ve seen each other through it all and can’t imagine life without each other.

“Well, at this point, we’re hating for one of us to have to die, you know, because we been together,” Jerry stated then paused. “I can’t remember not being with her, but it’s been a wonderful life and I want it to go on for another 50 years.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hurt in Town of Maine crash
Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
State Police reveal new details in Horseheads chemical, bomb investigation
Phelps Mansion Museum opens Christmas decorating room to businesses
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation

Latest News

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes
Kids who may have eaten the products should be tested for lead levels, health officials said....
FDA is screening US cinnamon imports after more kids are sickened by lead-tainted applesauce
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash