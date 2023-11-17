Man charged, assault weapons found in storage unit

BIG FLATS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that it recovered multiple weapons from an investigation that started as a road rage incident.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel K. Llewellyn, 58, was involved in a verbal altercation with another person in the Town of Big Flats on Nov. 12 around 2:15 p.m. The office said it began when the resident saw Llewellyn driving at a high rate of speed on Davenport Road and demanded that he slow down.

Then, the office said Llewellyn stopped his vehicle and displayed a handgun during the verbal altercation. The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office from the Road Patrol Division.

On Nov. 15, Llewellyn was stopped in his vehicle by deputies and taken into custody. Additionally, a handgun was found inside the vehicle. As the investigation continued, deputies found another handgun in his residence in the Town of Big Flats.

Chemung County guns (Chemung County Sheriff's Office)

Eventually, a search warrant was issued at a storage facility that Llewellyn rents in the Town of Horseheads where additional semi-automatic handguns and assault weapons were found. Some of the weapons had silencers, flash suppressors, folding stocks, bayonets or pistol grips that are not compliant with New York State laws.

The office said it learned that Llewellyn is not permitted that have weapons in New York State.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C felony and menacing in the second degree; a class A misdemeanor.

Additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.