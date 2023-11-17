Man charged, assault weapons found in storage unit

(Chemung County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG FLATS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that it recovered multiple weapons from an investigation that started as a road rage incident.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel K. Llewellyn, 58, was involved in a verbal altercation with another person in the Town of Big Flats on Nov. 12 around 2:15 p.m. The office said it began when the resident saw Llewellyn driving at a high rate of speed on Davenport Road and demanded that he slow down.

Then, the office said Llewellyn stopped his vehicle and displayed a handgun during the verbal altercation. The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office from the Road Patrol Division.

On Nov. 15, Llewellyn was stopped in his vehicle by deputies and taken into custody. Additionally, a handgun was found inside the vehicle. As the investigation continued, deputies found another handgun in his residence in the Town of Big Flats.

Chemung County guns
Chemung County guns(Chemung County Sheriff's Office)

Eventually, a search warrant was issued at a storage facility that Llewellyn rents in the Town of Horseheads where additional semi-automatic handguns and assault weapons were found. Some of the weapons had silencers, flash suppressors, folding stocks, bayonets or pistol grips that are not compliant with New York State laws.

The office said it learned that Llewellyn is not permitted that have weapons in New York State.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C felony and menacing in the second degree; a class A misdemeanor.

Additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hurt in Town of Maine crash
Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
State Police reveal new details in Horseheads chemical, bomb investigation
Phelps Mansion Museum opens Christmas decorating room to businesses
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation

Latest News

3 arrests made, drugs, handgun recovered in Binghamton
Porch Pirates
Broome County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be aware of ‘Porch Pirates’ this holiday season
Clear Path for Veterans host annual Thanksgiving meal
Clear Path for Veterans hosts 6th annual Thanksgiving meal
Broome County Sheriff's Office says beware of Porch Pirates