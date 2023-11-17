Player shares hole-in-1 winnings with Silver Lake Fire Company

SILVER LAKE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The first annual Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squads Golf Tournament was held in November at the Tall Pines Players Club in Pennsylvania. At the event, one lucky player received the hole-in-one award and prize.

This is the first time in 32 years that the insurance company that sponsored had to pay out for the hole-in-one, it is also the first time it has happened at the Tall Pines course.

A check presentation was held on Nov. 15 for Thad Corson at the Tall Pines Players Club where he got to share with 12 News his decision to donate part of his winnings to the Silver Lake Fire Company.

“As soon as I got the hole-in-one I was figuring out what am I going to do,” said Corson. “You know, traditionally it is to buy drinks for everybody and I thought a better use for it would be to give it back to the people we are trying to benefit. So, it was an easy decision.”

The Silver Lake Fire Company in total raised a profit of more than $22,000 from the tournament to help towards the purchase of new equipment.

