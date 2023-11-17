Rain signals end to mild weather

Today: Increasing clouds. Showers in the late afternoon. Breezy. Chance of rain 80%. High: 55-62.

Tonight: Early showers taper. Clearing late. Chance of rain 70%. Low: 32-39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Windy. High: 35-43.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Low: 26-34.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with a slight chance of some mixed showers. Chance of precip 20%. High: 43. Low: 25.

Monday: Sunshine with some clouds. High: 39. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rain and snow arrive in the afternoon. Chance of precip 70%. High: 43. Low: 39.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 42. Low: 24.

Thanksgiving: Chilly with partial sunshine. High: 34. Low: 22.

Forecast Discussion:

After early sun, clouds will begin to build in ahead of a strong low-pressure system. This system will arrive in the late afternoon to early evening, giving us steady rain at times. Before the frontal passage, it will be mild, with highs in the upper-50s, to even low-60s. Once the front passes, temperatures will begin to fall, with most areas seeing lows in the mid-30s. Rainfall amounts are not expected to cause any serious impacts, with most seeing between .25″-.50″ of rain by daybreak Saturday. It will be breezy as well, with winds gusting to near 30 MPH.

Weak high pressure moves in for our Saturday, allowing for plentiful sunshine. However, it will be cool, with highs in the low-40s, and a strong northerly wind nearing 20 MPH. Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Sunday will see partial sun, but a weak clipper could set off some isolated rain and snow showers, although accumulations will be minor. Highs will reach the low-40s.

Monday will be cold, with highs in the upper 30s under partial sunshine. Tuesday will signal the arrival of our next weathermaker, as two areas of low pressure enter our region. This will allow for rain and snow to fall before temperatures rise during the overnight. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 40s. Lingering showers remain for Wednesday, but temperatures will hold steady in the low-40s after overnight highs.

Thanksgiving is looking cold but with some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

