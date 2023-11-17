Rain tonight changes our weather pattern for the weekend and beyond

Tonight: Rain early. Showers end west to east and move out by daybreak. Low: 33-39

Saturday: Clouds in the morning give way to sun. Breezy at times. High: 37-42

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Low: 23-30

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will continue marching into, through, and then out of, the area through midnight. Rain will be light to at times moderate and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Showers taper west to east and should end by daybreak.

After morning clouds clear out, a mix of sun and some clouds is expected Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The second half of the weekend looks quiet with a slight chance of a few mixed showers Sunday. Highs remain in the low 40s.

Monday looks good with sun and clouds, but it will be cool with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40. A complex system develops Tuesday and moves through the area. It could bring some steady rain and perhaps even some snow. Highs will be in the low 40s. Wednesday may see a few residual rain/snow showers, but a lot of precipitation–free time is expected. Thanksgiving Day will be chilly and breezy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.