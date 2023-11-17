St. Anthony’s of Padua helps feed 100s this Thanksgiving

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In partnership with Catholic Charities of Broome County, St. Anthony’s of Padua Church typically donates around 100 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need each year.

This year, with increased need, Food Pantry Coordinator Nick Diles said they were happy to increase that number to nearly 150.

“Last year 2,400 families had signed up for Thanksgiving baskets, but this year 2,800 families signed up so they came back to all the pantries and asked if we could take a few more,” said Diles. “We were approached with saying there were about 18 to 20 more in the Endicott area they hadn’t placed yet so we took them.”

For these families in need, they won’t just be receiving a turkey this Thanksgiving but a full meal including sides and dessert. The Thanksgiving basket will also include mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, fruit, gravy and brownie and cake mixes.

Diles said getting these baskets together would not have been possible without the generosity of not just parishioners of the church but the village as a whole.

“Without the community and the village donating all the food, all the turkeys we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Diles.

The nearly 150 baskets will feed 300 adults and 200 children this Thanksgiving.

