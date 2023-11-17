Travel Agent organizes sober group cruise to Greece

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Local Travel Agent from Chrissy Today LLC Chrissy Gates discusses her work on a sober group travel to Greece. The cruise heads out on Aug. 24 of 2024 and will return on the 31.

April is the deadline to reserve a spot for the trip. There is an early booking bonus of $200 if the $500 deposit is paid by Dec 4 of 2023. Find out more information or get in contact with Chrissy at the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 hurt in Town of Maine crash
Ice from water truck causes 6-car crash
State Police reveal new details in Horseheads chemical, bomb investigation
Phelps Mansion Museum opens Christmas decorating room to businesses
Sheriff seeks public’s help locating woman on grand larceny probation violation

Latest News

AARP Tax-Aide Program looking for volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide Program looking for volunteers
‘NYSEG Smart Solutions Online Retail, save on Cyber Monday shopping
Mid-century modern furniture and home decorators share tips
Mid-Century modern furniture and home decorators share tips