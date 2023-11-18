Chenango Valley High School senior class sponsers this years Chenango Valley Craft Show

(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This year, the Chenango Valley Craft Show was sponsored by the Chenango Valley High School senior class.

Craft show vendors set up various handmade crafts and baked goods in the Chenango Valley middle and high school gymnasiums.

Candy and popcorn vendors were set up on campus. Even Santa stopped by for a couple of hours.

It was a great event to get some stocking stuffers for the family.

“Everybody here comes and supports locals,” said the Owner of Rustic Anchor, Ashley Vincent. “I’ve known almost everybody who walks up so it’s very community-based. Everybody is so friendly and family-oriented. They come out to this one and it’s huge here.”

A portion of the proceeds from the show will go towards the Chenango Valley Warrior Fund.

