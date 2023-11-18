Dick’s House of Sport celebrates official grand opening of ice skating rink

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Dick’s House of Sport in Johnson City celebrated the official grand opening of its new ice skating rink with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The ice rink is now open to the public and is a great way to enjoy the holidays.

This weekend only, open skate time slots were Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning on Nov. 22, open skate will take place on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“There is such a rich history in the greater Binghamton area with hockey and youth sports,” said Executive Director of House of Sport, Steven Franklin. “The ice rink was just a win-win to bring it to the community and have an opportunity to practice hockey skills and drills but also free skating. It’s great exercise.”

Ice skate rentals are available and the rink will remain open for the winter season until February 2024.

In total, the rink received 38 sponsors.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.