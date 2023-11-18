Some sun and mixed showers for Sunday

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 25-32.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with some mixed showers. Chance of precip 30%. High: 37-45.

Sunday Night: Mixed clouds. Low: 22-31.

Monday: Sunshine and cold. High: 37. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rain and snow arrive in the afternoon. Chance of precip 80%. High: 39. Low: 36.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Cloudy with early scattered showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 44. Low: 29.

Thanksgiving: Cool with partial sunshine. High: 38. Low: 28.

Friday: Sunshine with some clouds. High: 40. Low: 32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

A clear and quiet night, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Sunday will see some sunshine, but some isolated rain and snow showers during the day thanks to a weak surface trough. Accumulations will be minor. Highs will climb into the mid-40s for most, but for those that see a bit more clouds, some upper-30s are possible. Skies begin to clear out Sunday night as a weak area of high pressure moves in. This will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-20s, with some low 20s possible.

Monday will see plenty of sunshine, but cold conditions, as highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 30s. Clouds will begin to increase overnight Monday into Tuesday, ahead of the next weathermaker approaching the region. A strong low-pressure system will push through the Ohio River Valley, and that will set off rain showers, with the rain being steady at times. The rain will continue into the overnight and early Wednesday, so travelers should be aware of wet roads as they head out for Thanksgiving. Highs on Wednesday will climb to the mid-40s under cloudy skies once the rain tapers off.

Thanksgiving is looking a bit more seasonable in recent model guidance, although temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal. Highs will reach the upper-30s with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. The dry conditions remain for Friday, with highs hitting 40.

The weekend will start off cloudy, with highs in the low-40s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.