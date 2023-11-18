Tioga advances to Class D football semifinals with 56-12 win over Dolgeville

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Tioga offense scored six touchdowns, and the defense scored two more, as the Tigers cruised to their sixth-straight New York State Class D Football Semifinal with a huge win over Section 3′s Dolgeville.

Tioga running back Drew Macumber opened the scoring with two-straight touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 14-0. Then Caden Bellis hit Valentino Rossi on a go-route touchdown to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Tiger defense showed up big, forcing a fumble that led to an Ousmane Duncanson rushing touchdown. On Dolgeville’s next possession, another fumble led to a defensive scoop-and-score touchdown, also from Duncanson. Then to close out the quarter, Shea Bailey had a pick-six to make it 42-nothing.

The Blue Devils added two scores before the end of the game, but so did Tioga, finishing the game with a 56-12 win.

The Tigers will square off with Section 6′s Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the state semifinals next Friday, November 24th at 3 p.m.

