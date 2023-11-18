Union-Endicott High School hosts 3rd annual ‘Harvest Fest’

(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT, NY (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott High School held its third annual “Harvest Fest” event on Saturday.

Community members enjoyed a day filled with free food, activities, games and raffles. Some of the activities for the children included a bounce house, photo booth and crafts.

“It’s a great way for us as a district to connect with our families,” said Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Union-Endicott, Chris Murdock. “One of our major goals this year is to make our district the hub of the community. We want them to be able to come to us to access anything they need. This is a great way for us to introduce our families to the different agencies.”

Many educational and academic partners provided support and resources for families and students.

BOCES Cosmetology students offered free haircuts and many of the high school students volunteered at the event as well.

