Whitesboro defeats Vestal 31-7 in Class A quarterfinals

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Whitesboro quarterback Kyle Meier scored four touchdowns on the ground, leading the Warriors to a 31-7 win over the Vestal Golden Bears on Friday night.

The Golden Bears had no response to Meier and the Whitesboro offense, trailing 28-0 at halftime. They were able to score once in the second half, but it was not enough, as the Bears failed to make it to their first state semifinal since 2002.

