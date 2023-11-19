Maine-Endwell runs over Indian River 41-14 to earn spot in Class B state semifinals

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Class B state semifinals are a familiar place for the Maine-Endwell Spartans, and they’re heading back in 2023 after a huge win over Section 3′s Indian River.

Quarterback Ausytn Nyschot opened the scoring for M-E with a 33-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 in the first. The Spartan defense held the Warriors until the end of the first. Then in the second, Maine-Endwell had two more touchdowns courtesy of Vinny Mancini and Jaden Branch, ending the first half with a 20-0 lead.

The second half was no different, as Mancini, Jack Hennessey, and Tyler Mathews all scored. Indian River was able to score twice in the fourth quarter, but it was much too late as Maine-Endwell is back in the state semifinal for the third straight season.

Maine-Endwell will play Section 5′s Monroe on Saturday, November 25 at 3pm./

