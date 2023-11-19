New York Giants’ defense forces six turnovers to take down Washington 31-19

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 31-19 to snap a three-game losing streak. The Commanders lost for the seventh time in nine games after opening the season with back-to-back victories. Sam Howell threw three interceptions among six Commanders turnovers.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes to pick up his first NFL victory in his second start. The defeat marks one of the low points of Ron Rivera’s four-year tenure with Washington.

